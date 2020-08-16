Alonso surrounded by Indy 500 winners in bottom third of grid

With the exception of Ed Carpenter Racing’s remarkable novice Rinus VeeKay, the fastest lots runners in certifying trim and with the spec BorgWarner turbos showed up to 1.5-bar increase were all Honda powered.

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden will begin with 13 th on the 3-by- 3 grid on Sunday, Aug.23, however Roger Penske’s 3 Indy winners–Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves– will begin with 22 nd, 25 th and 28 th

Following everyone’s preliminary runs, 2018 Indy winner Power attempted two times more to enhance his speed, however deserted the 2nd effort when his very first lap didn’t match his previous finest. Castroneves, a four-time polesitter at Indy who’s still seeking his record-matching 4th 500 win, did enhance his speed on his 2nd run, however so partially that he didn’t enhance his position, while Pagenaud– in 2015’s pole winner in addition to race winner– emerged for another shot however felt uneasy about something with the left-rear and pulled in after simply one lap.

Castroneves and Pagenaud had actually been cursed with late preliminary runs– actually the luck of the make use of Friday night– however considered that Ed Carpenter, Conor Daly and Patricio O’Ward (all Chevy- powered) had the ability to enhance their grid slots later on in the afternoon recommended …