Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice

The two-time Formula 1 World Champion was routing a crocodile of vehicles with hardly 45 minutes delegated run in the 6hr30 minutes Day 2 practice, when he discussed the concrete strip at the pinnacle of Turn 4.

The #66 RuOff Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet ended up being unclear and moved high and difficult into the outdoors wall prior to bouncing off, spinning through 180 degrees and moving in reverse down pitlane.

Alonso, who is because of make his 2nd start in the Indy 500 next week, was inspected and cleared by medical.

He commented later: “You lose the automobile, you lose the grip of the automobile, and this location, the walls are coming really close.

“Unfortunately, it happened again. We’ll learn from this. Nothing we can do now. Tomorrow, we’ll start again.”

His fastest lap of the day keeps him 6th fastest presently.

Tomorrow the turbo increase is increased to 1.5-bar on Fast Friday ahead of certifying weekend. The next possibility Alonso will get to attempt raceday increase [1.3-bar] and setups will seek the pole shootout on Sunday, when there is a more 2hr30 minutes session.