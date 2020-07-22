Alomidds Weighted Blanket 20 lbs| 60”x80”, Queen Size, for Adults, Heavy Blanket Premium Cotton Material with Glass Beads| Grey

Price: $44.49
(as of Jul 22,2020 14:29:50 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Best Choice
please choose the weight approximately 10% of your body weight.
Versatile Occasions
The heavy blanket can be used not only for sleeping, but also for reading, working and resting, so that you can be cared for all the time.
Even Pressure
Engineered to be 10% of your body weight, which provides an even amount of gentle pressure.
Note:
-Pregnant women, baby under 5 years old and people who can’t move the heavy blanket themselves are prohibited to use. People with healthy diseases consult a doctor before using the weighted blanket.
– The weighting blanket should not cover the shoulders and the head when in use.
-Getting used to a weighted blanket takes about 2-7 days, please bear with the weighted blanket a few more days.
-Machine wash is not recommended.
Advanced Sewing Technology
Excellent sewing makes the edge tightly wrapped, prevent the micro beads pilling out, no any leakage.
Eight Loops
Make the blanket more refined and more durable, perfect fixed quilt cover.
Skin-Friendly Cotton
100% pure cotton fabric,breathable,odorless and moisture-resistant,ideal for all seasons.
Equidistant Squares Design
Equidistant squares shape of this blanket, avoid clumping or shifting, quieter and more evenly distributed.
Blanket Weight
5lbs
15lbs
15lbs
20lbs
20lbs
Blanket Size
36″x48″
48″x72″
60″x80‘’
48″x72″
60″x80‘’
Body Weight
40~60lbs
125~180lbs
125~180lbs
170~250lbs
170~250lbs
Suitable Bed
Twin/Full
Twin/Full
Queen
Twin/Full
Queen
User
Kids
Adults
Adults
Adults
Adults
【CRAFTSMANSHIP】: Our weighted blanket with reinforced sewing technology , 2 layers 100% breathable cotton fabric, evenly spaced cells, and filled with glass beads, weight blanket could avoid clumping and shifting. Besides, We specially designed 8 ties along the edge of the weighted blanket, make it more refined and more durable, perfect fixed quilt cover. It’s also a sweet gift for your family members and friends.
【BRING RELAXED & CALM FEELING】: For many, weighted blankets are a welcome, the weighted blanket creates a feeling of hugging for children and adults who need better sleep. Natural comfort.
【PREMIUM MATERIAL】: Made of 100% Cotton, soft and comfortable. The inner layer is a fine glass bead having a diameter of 0.8 to 1 mm.
【ADULTS SIZE & WEIGHT】: This Weight blanket size is 60″x80″, corresponds to weight of 20lbs. Buy the weight that approximately 10% of adult’s body weight would be a perfect choice, 20lbs weight blanket is intended for individuals weighing about 170 – 250lbs. For assistance choosing the right size for you, check out the size chart.
【CUSTOMER SERVICE】: If you have any questions or need additional help, please don’t hesitate to contact us so that we can solve the problem for you within a short time. We would like to offer a replacement or refund to you according to the situation. Thank you for your support.