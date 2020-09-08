Almusen Women’s Athletic Walking Shoes Comfortable Mesh Breathable Running Sneakers Casual Sport Tennis Gym Shoe



Price: $15.99

(as of Sep 08,2020 11:04:18 UTC – Details)





【Durable EVA Insole】 Memory Foam Insole has good elasticity. Further, moisture-wicking insoles help keep your feet cool and comfortable when moving and clean.

【Adjustable Lace-up】 You can quickly adjust the width according to your feet to prevent falling off your feet and avoid the hassle of tying the laces.

【Adjustable Lace-up】 You can quickly adjust the width according to your feet to prevent falling off your feet and avoid the hassle of tying the laces.

【Occasions】 This style shoes is designed for casual activities. Golf, daily walking, casual, outdoor, sports, tourism, camping, horse riding, driving, walking,go vacation and etc.

【10 size to choose】US SIZE 4.5/5/6/7/8/8.5/9/9.5/10/11