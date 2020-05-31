Almost two-thirds of care homes have had no staff tested, data shows – despite government’s promise of universal testing by early June

Only 15 per cent of care residence staff have been examined for coronavirus because the begin of the outbreak, in line with data which suggests the federal government is failing to satisfy a key goal.

Health secretary Matt Hancock pledged on 15 May that each aged resident and member of staff in England could be examined by “early June”.

However analysis by the Data Analysis Bureau (T-DAB) and Person Centred Software revealed that by 27 May almost two-thirds of homes had nonetheless not had any staff members examined.





Just six per cent of care residence staff have been examined within the seven days main as much as that date.

“The rate of testing of care home staff has picked up in the last week but is still far too slow to get close to the target set by the government,” mentioned Simon Briscoe, director of T-DAB.

“Testing is far below the rate demanded by industry bodies and targeted by government.”

It follows analysis displaying lower than one in 4 residents have been examined for coronavirus because the begin of the outbreak.

More than 1 / 4 of all deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales have occurred in care homes, whereas social care employees are dying from Covid-19 at about twice the speed of the final inhabitants, in line with the Office for National Statistics.

The T-DAB research checked out a pattern of 12,407 staff members from 650 care homes throughout England, Wales and Scotland.

It discovered that between the date of Mr Hancock’s announcement and 27 May, 9 per cent of care residence staff had been examined. The determine for England was barely larger at 10 per cent.

Just 15 per cent of care residence staff have been examined at any time because the outbreak.





Sixty-two per cent of care homes have not had any staff members examined because the starting of the pandemic as much as May 27, T-DAB mentioned.

Professor Martin Green, chief government of Care England, mentioned on Friday that testing in care homes had to be prioritised following the launch of the NHS check and hint programme.

“We need a rolling programme of testing, both for residents and also for staff, so this is something that is a huge logistical issue,” he informed the BBC Breakfast programme.

Additional reporting by businesses