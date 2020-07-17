Almost all Covid-19 patients with symptoms had at least one of these three, small CDC survey says

Since Covid-19 was a new infection and since information about symptoms was limited, especially among patients that hadn’t been hospitalized, the CDC sent a further survey to patients identified by local health leaders. The patients were asked to report on a wide variety of symptoms and in addition asked to report on any additional symptoms that were maybe not widely recognized.

Among these patients, nearly all — 96% — had had the fever, cough, or shortness of breath and about 45% experienced all three.

Cough was the most typical symptom: 84% of surveyed patients said they had a cough, the team of CDC and state health officials found. Fever was the next most common symptom, with 80% of patients reporting they had a fever. Shortness of breath was more commonly associated with individuals who were hospitalized.

Patients also experienced a wide variety of other symptoms including muscle pain, chills, fatigue and headache. At least one stomach issue, most commonly diarrhoea, was each reported by half of the patients. Some patients also reported GI symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting and sickness.

A higher percentage of people who failed to have to go right to the hospital lost their sense of taste or smell.

These results are maybe not generalizable, since testing was restricted to certain patients during this period period and hospitalized patients are likely overrepresented in the sample of people surveyed, but the data does give doctors an improved sense of who may need to be tested or even isolated to slow the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.