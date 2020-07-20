Almost a year later, Mario Kart Tour gets landscape mode

Mario Kart Tour is finally getting widescreen support nearly a year after its initial launch. The option to flip your phone into landscape mode was a key feature missing when the Mario Kart series’ mobile iteration came out last year.

Released in September 2019, Mario Kart Tour brought the popular go-kart racing series to smartphones. Unlike previous installments, the game’s controls are simplified — you do not need to press any button to accelerate your character, you can just tap on your screen to use items, and you can slide your finger left or right or tilt your phone to steer.

Following its release, Mario Kart Tour became the most downloaded free game on iPhones in 2019. At launch, the game felt underwhelming in part due to missing some key features that make the Mario Kart series enjoyable. That included the lack of real-time multiplayer, which was added in March. Before this, you could only race against computer-controlled opponents.

My colleague Andrew Webster wrote in his review that while Mario Kart Tour does “just enough to feel like Mario Kart,” he felt it was focused more on microtransactions and in-app purchases than being a generally fun game. The game is free to download and play, but you can spend real money to access new features and items, such as a faster 200cc mode if you purchased the “Gold Pass” subscription.