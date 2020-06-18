Almost 90,000 people have been told to self-isolate in first two weeks of NHS test and trace scheme

Almost 90,000 people have been told to self-isolate in the first two weeks of the NHS test and trace scheme designed to keep a lid on the coronavirus outbreak.

Department of Health data today revealed that the total of 87,639 people have been contacted and asked to stay at home since they might have Covid-19.

The system has been up and running since May 28 and has already established to trace people who have been in close contact with one of 14,045 confirmed coronavirus patients.

But thousands of people continue to be flying underneath the system’s radar, with tracers unable to reach 27.4 % of all at-risk contacts so far – a total 3,853 people.

And one in 10 of their contacts (9.4 per cent) were also unable to be contacted, meaning some 9,107 people were either unaware they might be infected or ignored contact tracing staff.

Statistics for the week from June 4 and June 10, published today, showed that 44,895 contacts were identified, meaning the army of 25,000 contact tracing staff had to phone, typically, two people each on the course of an entire week.

Tracers must attempt to contact someone 10 times within the first 24 hours of receiving their details and use phone calls, texts and emails to decide to try and cope with.