Almost 80 million people forced to flee their homes in 2019, according to UN

Climate change and natural disasters have added to the threats that force people to flee. And Covid-19 may present an unprecedented and unique threat to refugees, the report warns.

For instance, the amount of asylum applications registered in the European Union in March 2020 dropped by 43 percent compared to February, as asylum systems slowed or came to a halt with countries closing borders. In the rest of the planet, refugee registration also dropped “significantly”, despite efforts by some countries to resort to remote registration and documentation.

Matthew Saltmarsh, a UNHCR spokesman, told The Telegraph: “The Covid-19 crisis has brought life to a standstill for a lot of people throughout the world. But wars and persecution have not stopped, and life-saving aid remains essential.

“As well to be a health crisis, Covid-19 also represents a protection and humanitarian crisis for the forcibly displaced; it’s a worldwide emergency together with existing emergencies like the Venezuela situation, Bangladesh, the Syria situation, Libya, Yemen, Lake Chad and the Sahel, to name a few.

“A longer-term risk posed by Covid-19 is that the adoption of emergency laws and policies may become entrenched. Also, many refugees and other displaced people are reliant on work, often in the informal economy, and have limited social protections. The shock on their livelihoods might be acute and may well endure.”

