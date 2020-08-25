Almost 50 North Texans Drank Bleach This Month, Poison Center Warns ‘Stop, It Won’t Cure COVID’ – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)– Following 46 cases of bleach intakes in the North Texas Poison Center area considering that the start of August, specialists are once again cautioning individuals that consuming the chemical will not avoid COVID-19.

The company indicated “misleading and inaccurate information circulating online about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” for an uptick in poisonings.

The FDA has actually long cautioned that drinking chlorine dioxide items can cause “severe vomiting, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration and acute liver failure.”

But you can possibly decrease possible spread of the coronavirus by cleansing and decontaminating regularly touched surface areas, such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, manages, desks, toilets, faucets and sinks with bleach.

The Mayo Clinic suggests making a decontaminating service by integrating 4 teaspoons of family bleach and 1 quart of water. Read and follow guidelines and safety measures. For example, use gloves and make certain there’s great air flow in the space. Don’ t mix bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser– the mix might produce poisonous fumes.

Bottom line– do not consume bleach, under any situation, ever

