Almost 400,000 young Australians have completely wiped out their superannuation amid the pandemic

Almost 400,000 young Australians have taken their superannuation early all through the COVID-19 crisis, fuelling fears they’ll certainly be forced to rely on the pension in retirement.

In March, the government changed super rules to permit Australians who had lost their jobs or had hours paid off to access $10,000 in super and a further $10,000 from July 1.

So far, approximately 395,000 people aged under 30 have already eroded their entire super balance, based on new analysis from Industry Super Australia.

There has been such a rush to access the Morrison government’s early release scheme that it crashed the ATO website this week.

The ISA estimates that around 480,000 Australians had stripped their super accounts by June 14, with the vast majority comprising of young adults.

A 25-year-old taking out $10,000 now could have $49,000 less in retirement, a 35-year-old could lose up to $34,000 and a 45-year-old up to $23,000.

Experts fear thousands of young Australians who cleared their accounts to greatly help them stay afloat all through the coronavirus crisis should rely on the pension once they retire (pictured, a young woman sometimes appears wearing a mask at Sydney airport on Thursday)

New analysis Industry Super Australia (ISA) estimates 395,000 people aged under 35 have wiped their superannuation (pictured, people queuing outside a Melbourne Centrelink office as lockdown hit in March)

The figures are based on analysis of Australian Taxation Office data on accounts with balances below $10,000 and treasury statistics on the age distribution of the who sent applications for the scheme.

On average, about 15 percent of Australian workers have accessed their super early.

Three states were above the national average – Queensland at 20 percent, Northern Territory 19 per cent and Western Australia 16 per cent. Only 8 per cent of ACT workers accessed their super early.

WHO CAN ACCESS COVID-19 EARLY RELEASE OF SUPER Citizens and permanent residents Citizens and permanent residents can apply to access up to: $10,000 of their super until June 30 and a further $10,000 from July 2020 1 until 24 September 2020. Applicants must satisfy more than one criteria: You qualify to receive employment seeker payment, youth allowance for jobseekers, parenting payment (which includes the single and partnered payments), special benefit or farm household allowance. On or after 1 January 2020, either: you were made redundant, your working hours were paid off by 20% or more, your business was suspended or there was a decrease in your turnover of 20% or more. SOURCE: AUSTRALIAN TAX OFFICE

Demand for the scheme has already surpassed the government’s expectations that about 1.65 million Australians would take out $27billion.

More than 2.2 million have already withdrawn a combined total of $18.5 billion, taking out on average $8,000 each.

The trend has did actually continue in to the next phase, with the ATO website crashing earlier this week as thousands flocked to complete the second round of applications.

The site buckled within 30 minutes of the new financial year, with users reporting outages from as early as 12.14am on Wednesday morning.

Although industry super funds have supported the scheme’s make an effort to get cash to those in financial need, the ISA is renewing requires members to only access the funds as a final resort.

It comes amid troubling reports the money will be used to gamble, buy alcohol and for other discretionary spending.

‘To have thousands wiping their savings out midway through their life is a tragedy waiting to take place and it will affect everyone,’ ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said.

‘Every Australian deserves a good life in retirement, not just scraping by on the pension.’

Before the 2nd tranche opened, Mr Dean warned young Australians early withdrawals could also ‘wipe out’ their life and income protection cover if your super balance falls low.

Applications for accessing super early in the 2020-21 financial year close on September 24.

Australians can only access their super if they’re unemployed, are eligible to get a JobSeeker payment, have been made redundant since January 1 or had their work hours paid off by at the very least 20 percent.

A barista working in a Sydney cafe on July 1 (pictured) amid concerns young people have withdrawn too much from their supers to help all through the coronavirus pandemic

Last month, the government warned it could take against anyone who tried to exploit the system.

Those who provide false or misleading information could face penalties of more than $12,000 for every single false and misleading statement.

The MoneySmart internet site advises Australians to seek government assistance and speaking to their bank or lender about possible financial assistance before dipping in to your super.