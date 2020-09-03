Almost 100,000 forcibly disappeared in Syria, mainly by Assad regime – Middle East Monitor

Almost 100,000 individuals in Syria have disappeared and been classified as missing out on considering that the start of the continuous Syrian dispute in 2011, mainly by the Syrian regime, a human rights organisation exposed recently.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) launched a report on the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on Sunday exposing that a minimum of 99,479 individuals in Syria went missing out on considering that March 2011 till August 2020.

The large bulk disappeared at the hands of regime forces and state security, numbering an overall of 84,371, amongst whom 4,982 were females and 1,738 were kids.

Some 8,648 people, consisting of 319 kids and 225 females, disappeared at the hands of Daesh.

According to the report, the Syrian regime has just acknowledged that 991 individuals passed away within detention, consisting of 2 females and 9 kids. “Approximately 65% of all detainees have become enforced-disappearance cases as the Syrian regime has never informed their families of their whereabouts,” the report specified.

The Syrian regime’s supremacy of the figures of disappeared people reveals that it has “demonstrated a lack of commitment to the international agreements and treaties it has ratified.” It likewise comes …