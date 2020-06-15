Almost 1,000 blue plaques to be reviewed

Blue plaques will be reviewed for their links to racism or slavery with more plaques for BAME people set up.

English Heritage will be taking a look at London’s 950 plagues and supply more information on plaques that celebrate those who were racist or associated with slavery.

They also want to celebrate more BAME figures in London and set up plaques that celebrate everybody’s history.

Sir Edward Codrington’s blue plaque being temporarily removed from entrance to Codrington Mansions in Brighton

Their priority is to inform people about celebrated figures with an increase of detail and context on the website and the Blue Plaque App, the charity told the Times.

At the moment they truly are not taking a look at providing more info at the plaques themselves and have perhaps not named which plaques they truly are reviewing.

‘Shortly after we became a charity in 2015, we made a consignment to enhance the representation of BAME figures on London’s blue plaques,’ a spokesperson said.

As a result the charity setup a group to curate a listing of BAME plaques that should be installed.

Bob Marley had a blue plaque installed this past year at a residence where that he lived in Chelsea in 1977.

Pictured: Poet Benjamin Zephaniah unveiling an English Heritage blue plague for Bob Marley, at his home on Oakley Street

Pictured: Bob Marley’s plaque after English Heritage setup a work group to prioritise BAME historical figures

Ghanian 18th-century abolitionist Ottobah Cugoano is set to get a plaque put up for him this season.

Indian Muslim Noor Inayat Khan, a Special Operations Executive agent in the Second World War, is also with this year’s list.

This comes as recent Black Lives Matter protests have highlighted the ethical problems with celebrating historical figures who have been involved in slavery or imperialism.

A demonstration in Bristol saw a statue of a 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston pulled down and dumped in a river.

Slave trader Edward Colston was disassembled and thrown into a river in Bristol by Black Lives Matter protestors

Since then other statues, including Winston Churchill’s, have now been vandalised or threatened with vandalism.

Sadiq Khan ordered overview of statues, monuments and street names in the capital and boarded up some statues including Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and the Cenotaph.

Another celebrated figure Black Lives Matter want reconsidered is Oxford University’s statue of Cecil John Rhodes.

Although the Cecil Rhodes Trust has funded a huge selection of scholarships for students from Africa his statue was removed from by University of Cape Town for his imperialism.