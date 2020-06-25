Addressing Pakistan’s National Assembly, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said 262 pilots in the country “did not take the exam themselves” and had paid somebody else to sit it for the kids.

“They don’t have flying experience,” that he said.

Pakistan has 860 active pilots serving its domestic air companies — like the country’s Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flagship — in addition to a number of foreign carriers, Khan said.

PIA has grounded all its pilots who hold fake licenses, effective immediately.

“PIA acknowledges that fake licenses is not just a PIA issue but spread across the entire Pakistani airline industry,” spokesperson Abdullah Khan said, adding that some of the fake pilots also fly for foreign carriers. The outcomes of the investigation were announced Wednesday within a preliminary report into a plane crash that killed 97 people in the southern city of Karachi on May 22. The PIA plane crashed after removing from Lahore, killing all but two of the passengers and crew up to speed. Khan failed to clarify if the two pilots on flight PK 8303 held fake licenses. According to the report, the pilots were chatting concerning the coronavirus and repeatedly ignored warnings from air traffic controllers ahead of the plane transpired in a residential area near the airport. “The pilots were discussing corona throughout the flight. They were not focused. They talked about the coronavirus and how their families were affected,” Khan said, adding that the pilots were “overconfident.” According to Khan, the pilots were told 3 times by air traffic controllers that the plane was too high plus they should not try to land, “but the captain did not pay any heed to these instructions.” The pilots proceeded with attempting to land — without lowering the landing gear. “The aircraft touched the runway surface on its engines,” the report said. The engines scrubbed the runway, causing sparks and irreparable damage. The pilots pulled the plane back into the air, nevertheless the damaged engines failed and caused the plane to crash, in line with the report.

