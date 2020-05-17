Almond Eye returns to winning ways at Tokyo racecourse | Racing News

Japanese celebrity Almond Eye roared again to winning ways within the Victoria Mile at Tokyo racecourse.

Winner of the Dubai Turf in 2019, the five-year-old had final been seen disappointing within the Arima Kinnen at Nakayama in December, along with her deliberate run in Dubai this yr cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Christophe Lemaire’s mount broke well and was settled in round sixth place, making clean progress into the straight and cruising previous horse from the two-furlong pole, ending simply outdoors the observe report.

The margin of victory was 4 lengths over Sound Chiara and was a seventh Group One for the Sakae Kunieda-trained mare, tying the mark set by Symboli Rudolf, T.M. Opera O, Deep Impact, Vodka, Gentildonna and Kitasan Black.

Lemaire mentioned: “I believe she’s matured effectively, as she was relaxed from the paddock to the beginning of the race.

“I used to be in a position to place her in good place behind Sound Chiara and race her in her personal rhythm with out getting any strain from the surface. She felt good throughout the race and displayed her highly effective strides at the top.

“She’s a legend horse and will surely win more Group One races going forward.”