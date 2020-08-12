Allyooly Collapsible Water Bottle Kids – Portable Leak Proof Water Bottle BPA Free, Food-Grade Silicone Sports Water Bottle for Travel 12oz (Light Gray)



Product Description

Brand Story of Allyooly



Yooly is from our baby’s name .She is the cutest baby in the world when my wife gave birth to her .Her smile shines my world like sunshine and eyes are as soft as moonlight.I hope to create a best home for her that will truly become “our little corner of the world”.Therefore we create this brand – Allyooly which could offer the best goods for All babies and All families.

We are devoted to protect the environment and the earth , we hope our children will see a better world when they grow up.

LOVE AND PEACE

We focus on quality! And when it comes to your health, you should too! (don’t settle for cheaply made, non-verified products that could contain carcinogens)

We love and respect the earth, and the earth will respect and love us too.

Top-tier Quality You Can Trust



We strive to provide the highest quality because your safety is our top priority!

Along with using the highest-quality BPA free silicone.

Food Grade Silicone, Safety and non-toxic, High temperature sterilization

Great for cold or hot beverages

No Bisphenol A, Easy to clean, Foldable&Portable

Dishwasher safe,Stable performance, food-contact friendly.

Advantages of our Allyooly

Dishwasher safe made with 100% BPA free, premium grade silicone Safe for kids!Perfect collapsible water bottle kids.

Wide Mouth Design:It is not only quite easy to be washed because of its wide mouth but also to be filled water.

An Ideal Gift for Your love

This beautiful Allyooly collapsible water bottle is well packaged in a lovely display box!

Our packaging includes zero plastic bags.It is also as a cute decoration to make you more unique

Protect for Our Earth

We are devoted to produce high quality, durable water bottle. Our reusable bottle will help you reduce waste and trash that will end up in a landfill or even the ocean.

Item Details

Material:Food grade Silicone

Color: Sky Blue ,Smoke Pink,Navy Blue, Light Gray

Content: 1 Reusable Silicone water bottle

Collapsible Design, Easy to Carry and Store



Only 4.51 inches tall after fully collapsed, 0.28 lb weight, Allyooly collapsible water bottle is compact and lightweight.

Its flexible, shatter-proof silicone body, plus handle design makes this bottle easy to carry when you’re on-the-go, ensuring you stay hydrated in the journey or activity.

No More Leaks in Your Bag



The unique screw cap design ensures a secure, airtight seal when closed and controlled intake when open.

In between sips, the hinged cap doubles as a hygienic spout cover, preventing germs from getting onto the mouth piece and into your drink–handy for when traveling, spending time outdoors, at the gym.

Easy to Clean and Use



The Wide-mouthed design makes Allyooly traveling water bottle easy to clean the interior.

We advise you pouring some warm water in it with some dishware cleaner, clean it gently with a soft brush or use your hands. Then rinse with fresh water until the bottle is clean.

How to Get Rid of the Rubber Smell?



When first using it, the bottle maybe smells like rubber, we advise you pouring some warm water with lemon slice(or other your favorite tastes) in it stay about 2 hours or more, then pour the water out and fill in your favorite drink.

Drinks

Hot or Cold Drinks such as water, juice, milk, coffee, cold brew, tea, soda

Hot or Cold Drinks of any type (Recommended for thick drinks such as smoothies)

Volume

500 mL

500 mL

350 mL

350 mL

Diameter

3.5″

3.5″

2.7″

2.7″

Height

7.6″

7.6″

7.3″

7.3″

8″

Weight

4.6 oz

4.6 oz

3.3 oz

3.3 oz

1.1 oz

Leakproof

✓

✓

✓

✓

Fits in Vehicle Cup Holders

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Healthy and Safety : Made of BPA free, food-grade platinum silicone ensure safe drinking as well as no stinky odors or tastes. Safe for hot liquids up to 248°F (120°C) and cold to -58°F (-50°C). Note: We do not recommend using the collapsible water bottle for liquid temperatures higher than 140°F (60°C) to avoid burning your hand while holding it.

Designed for the Activity : We offer the same pure taste that those glass water bottles do, but with the added benefit of shatter resistant durability. Great for Traveling, Gym, Yoga, Outdoor Camping, Hiking, Cycling, Climbing, Snowboarding, Skiing, Surfing.

Portable&Durable : Lightweight collapsible design allows for quick & easy storage while traveling or adventuring outdoors. Allyooly water bottle kids tough enough to survive drops with its flexible, shatter-proof silicone body, ensuring you stay hydrated in the journey or activity.

Leak proof and Easy Clean : Easy to seal tightly and Wide-mouthed design makes Allyooly collapsible water bottle easy to clean the interior or add water and ice. When first using it, we advise to pour some hot water in it stay about 2 Hours, then pour the water out fill with your favorite drink.

2 YEARS WARRANTY : We provide 2 Years Warranty,6-Hours Customer Support.If you have the slightest problem with our product give us a message and we will send you a new one right away without any cost on your side or money back. We go out of our way to make sure every customer is happy and satisfied with our product and service.