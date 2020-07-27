Allnice PS4 Controller Wireless Controller for Playstation 4 Dual Vibration Shock Controller Rechargeable Joystick Gamepad for PS 4, PS 4 Slim, PS 4 Pro with Touch Pad, Light Bar (Black)



Price: $36.98

(as of Jul 27,2020 05:41:33 UTC – Details)



The double vibration 4 Wireless Controller features familiar controls, and adds more sensitivity and a greater sense of control for games, that is the best choice for game lovers. Feature: 1.A multi-touch, clickable touch pad expands gameplay possibilities. 2.The addition of the share button makes sharing your greatest gaming moments as easy as a push of button. 3.Once Full charging(about 2-3 hours), it makes you play video games comfortably for about 4-5 hours on your PC or PS4. 4.Wide Compatibility: Wireless controller compatible for Playstation 4/PS4 Pro/ PS4 Slim,PC (Windows 7/8/10). 5.Pair your controller you will need to pair your controller when you use it for the first time and when you use it with another PS4 system. Specifications: Color: Black Voltage: 3.7V Input power: 5V -600mA Battery Capaccity: 400Mah Weigt: Approx.290g (7.4 oz) Battery Type: It built in high-capacity lithium battery Dimension: 16.5 x 10.5×4.5cm/6.4 x 4.1 x1.77 inches聽 Buttons: PS button Share button Options button D-Pad (up, down, right, left) Action buttons (triangle, circle, cross, square) Trigger buttons (R1, R2, L1, L2) Touch Pad button Package includes: 1x Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 1 x USB Cable Welcome to Allnice store, may you have a pleasant shopping experience! If you have any problems about our products, please feel free to contact us at any time !

【Stable Signal Transmission】– Our Wireless controller provides stable and reliable signal without delay or drop-off within 20 ft. Featured with strong anti-interference technology and won’t be affected by other wireless devices.

【New Ways to Play】– Revolutionary features such as touch pad, integrated light bar, dual shock and built-in speakers provide exciting new experiences and ways to interact with the game. 3.5mm audio jacks provide a practical personal audio solution for gamers Who wants to listen to their game privately.

【Precision Control】– The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the controller’s analog sticks and trigger buttons have been enhanced to offer players absolute control for all games on PlayStation 4.

【Achieve Share】– With the Share button you can share your share your wonderful game clips on social networks at any time. And touchpad offers a new way to control.

【USB Rechargeable】– Build-in rechargeable lithium battery, you can get your controller charged by the included USB cable plugged into your PS4 console or any standard USB charging port.