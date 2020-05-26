Alligators In Ferocious Fight on South Carolina Golf Course Caught on Video



Play video content material

Breaking News The Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes

Two alligators violently fought it out on a South Carolina golf course … and the footage of the 2 beasts locking jaws and tossing one another round is INSANE!!

Check out video posted by The Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes in Hardeeville, SC … the place two gators had been caught in a loopy tussle proper on one of many fairways.

According to course officers, the motion all went down final week on the 18th gap … when one golfer captured the wild scene.

You can see within the vid … the 2 gators bit into one another’s faces — and would not let go, even after they violently twisted!!!

And, if the motion caught on video wasn’t loopy sufficient for you — a witness says the battle went on for roughly 2 HOURS!!

Thankfully, no one was harm in the course of the on-course motion … nevertheless it’s unclear if golfers’ scores survived the melee as nicely.