Allies of Putin critic Navalny accuse Kremlin of blocking his evacuation to Germany By Reuters

By Anton Zverev

OMSK, Russia (Reuters) – Allies of stricken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny implicated the Kremlin of warding off his medical evacuation to Germany on Friday, stating the choice put his life in mortal threat since the Siberian medical facility treating him was under-equipped.

Navalny, an intense critic of President Vladimir Putin and his lieutenants, remains in a severe condition after consuming tea on Thursday early morning that his allies think was laced with toxin. A medical professional on Friday stated his condition had actually enhanced a little over night.

Navalny’s better half Yulia, and his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh, spoke up versus the Kremlin after the head medical professional at the medical facility in Siberia dealing with Navalny stated moving him would put his life at threat since he was still in a coma and his condition unsteady.

“The ban on transporting Navalny is an attempt on his life being carried out right now by doctors and the deceitful authorities that have authorised it,” Yarmysh composed on social networks.

She stated physicians had actually formerly consented to his being moved, however had actually kept their contract at the last minute.

“This choice, of course, was not made by them, however by …