Allgaier scores first Xfinity win of the 2020 season at Dover

Allgaier provided regardless of continuous pressure from Austin Cindric, winning both Stage 2 and the race for JRMotorsports He led 120 of 200 laps.

“First of all, I can tell you that God is great, man. These last 18 to 24 months have been crazy, just proud of these guys and the no give up attitude,” Allgaier said.

“This team is incredible.”

Cindric was 2nd, continuing a remarkable streak of 7 successive top-two surfaces.

Ross Chastain was 3rd, Noah Gragson 4th and Harrison Burton 5th.

Riley Herbst, Jeb Burton, Justin Haley, Michael Annett and Chase Briscoe completed the top-ten.

Stages 1 and 2

Cindric controlled the opening phase, which was tidy and green besides a Lap 20 competitors care.

The Team Penske chauffeur caught the phase win over Gragson, Allgaier, Chastain, H. Burton, Herbst, Jones, Briscoe, Annett and Sieg.

Gragson was the leader for the reboot to start Stage 2, keeping the leading area as Allgaier moved Cindric for 2nd.

Later on, Allgaier had the ability to capture Gragson as he got held up in slower traffic, making the pass to the high side on Lap 76.

Briscoe then got loose beneath Cindric and nosed his cars and truck into the inside wall on the backstretch, requiring another care.

The green flag flew with 9 laps to enter the phase. Allgaier had the ability to …