A rally was held in France Square near the Union Tent, during which citizens were introduced to their rights during peaceful protests, as they were informed that victims of Alain Simonyan’s mother’s behavior could file a report of an alleged crime. Those present got acquainted with the copies of the alleged crime on the spot, took theirs and signed it.

It should be reminded that on May 6, many dignified citizens of the Republic of Armenia marched in the city of Yerevan, during which Alen Simonyan’s mother showed a middle finger instead of a sexual insult from the balcony of one of the buildings near Abovyan Street, as if to spit on passers-by. RA NA Speaker Alen Simonyan described his mother’s action as a nervous step.

It should be noted that his step is presumably a crime envisaged by Article 258 of the RA Criminal Code (Hooliganism) and Article 137.1 (Serious Insult).

PRESS RELEASE