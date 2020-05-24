Allen West, former Florida congressman, injured in motorcycle crash: reports

STOLEN MOTORCYCLE FOUND AND ALSO WENT BACK TO PROPRIETOR AFTER 27 YEARS

In a collection of messages making use of the hashtag #PrayersForAllen, “Team West” reported that an auto had actually removed West while he was riding his motorcycle, triggering West to ram an additional motorcyclist.

West was apparently delivered to a medical facility by helicopter as well as was in secure problem however going through more analysis of his problem.

The specific nature of West’s injuries was uncertain as well as no information were offered concerning whether other individuals were injured.

Earlier Saturday, West led a “Texas Freedom Rally” at the Statehouse in Austin after apparently leading a motorcycle team there from Dallas, the Dallas Morning News reported.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO OBTAIN THE FOX INFORMATION APPLICATION

The crash occurred while West as well as others were going back to Dallas, former stateSen Don Huffines, R-Dallas, informed the paper.

West, 59, a citizen of Atlanta, offered in the UNITED STATE Army, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He later on offered in the UNITED STATE House from January 2011 to January 2013.