Allen West: Former Florida congressman injured in motorcycle accident

West is in secure problem, a message on his Facebook web page claimed Sunday early morning.

“Allen West is currently dealing with a concussion, several fractured bones, and multiple lacerations,” the blog post claimed. It priced estimate West as stating, “I am alive by the grace of God.”

West, presently a prospect for chair of the Republican Party of Texas, was riding a motorcycle complying with a “Free Texas Rally” in Austin when a lorry cut in front of him, the articles from his group claimed.

Citing regional police, West’s accounts claimed the lorry altered lanes in front of 2 motorcyclists. The motorcyclist in front attempted to brake, and also the back motorcyclist collapsed right into the very first. CNN is functioning to obtain a duplicate of the accident record.