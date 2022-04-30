Allen Iverson sees parallels in himself and Ja Morant as well. Their styles are comparable, according to Allen Iverson. He isn’t great with his left hand, but Morant is; yet, they are both aggressive and use their body language to control the game.

Ja Morant is unlike any other unicorn because he combines all of the NBA’s most dynamic electrical cables and twisted steel. A fantastic flying aircraft that the Wright Brothers could never have imagined. There’s a walking, talking Red Bull Flutag tag that no one thinks will end up in the sea.

At the ripe age of 22, he’s seizing the greatest moment of his basketball career on the largest platform with the same unmistakable elegance and beautiful brutality that’s grown associated with his name.

Allen Iverson Sees Immense Potential In Morant

Last night, the Memphis Grizzlies’ season was on the verge of ending with a 13-point deficit in the waning seconds of the third quarter. Morant, like any mathematician, recognized that a straight line is the quickest path from Point A of unmet goals to Point B of whatever comes next. As a result, that’s what he did. Malik Beasley is out. Cutting beyond the inexorable rules of physics that constrain ordinary people.

Ranking dunks is similar to ranking children; everyone is unique in their own manner. However, the scale of this one, which combined artistry and thunder, set it apart. So did the terrible retaliation it predicted. Morant would go on to hit clutch bucket after critical bucket, including the game-winning shot in the final seconds of the game, to seize control of the series and take his legacy to a new level.