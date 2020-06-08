Alleged violation of anti-coronavirus rules at Armenian army chief’s son’s wedding to be investigated – spox – Panorama

An so-called violation of the anti-coronavirus rules through the wedding ceremony of Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan’s son will be investigated, Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan’s spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said.

“The issue will be examined, and if a violation of the state of emergency rules is recorded, the violators will be held accountable,” he said, responding to a Panorama.am question.

Earlier on Sunday Hraparak Daily reported that Artak Davtyan “has decided to organize his son’s wedding ceremony amid the state of emergency”. The ceremony occured at Saint Gayane Church, followed by a large wedding party at Davtyan’s mansion in Bagrevand in attendance of more than 100 guests. According to a Hraparak reporter’s video, a significant number of cars, including with the military plate numbers, were parked outside the army chief’s house.

“In fact, state officials ignore the state of emergency and the prime minister’s instructions,” the newspaper wrote.

Citing its sources, Factor.am reported that after the publication of the video from the wedding party Tigran Avinyan, combined with police officers, headed to Davtyan’s mansion where in actuality the wedding party was beginning. However, speaking to News.am spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan later denied the report.