Alleged Redmi 9A certified by FCC

Last year, Xiaomi brought its Redmi 8A as an even more affordable option to the Redmi 8, while this year the Redmi 9 will actually get two cheaper versions – the 9C and 9A. Now a phone bearing M2006C3LG model number was spotted in the FCC database of course, if the speculations are correct this should function as Redmi 9A.









The listing is pretty vague and doesnt reveal much in addition to the phones 4,900 mAh battery and 10W charging. Its also revealed to perform on the newest MIUI 12 firmware and we can view a sketch of its straight back which features the Redmi branding in the bottom left and shows us where its antennas will be placed.









Redmi 9A sketches

Last years Redmi 8A cut a few corners compared to the regular Redmi 8 namely by skipping the 2MP depth camera on the back and the base version came with just 2GB RAM. This time around the RAM is anticipated to be risen up to 3GB in the A version, nonetheless it will again feature just a single camera on a corner as opposed to 4 for the Redmi 9.

