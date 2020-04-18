Alleged Realme X3 passes through TENAA, specs revealed

A Realme smartphone bearing mannequin code RMX2142 and believed to be the Realme X3 bagged 3C certification final week, revealing 30W charging and 5G assist within the course of. Now that smartphone has appeared on TENAA with new particulars.

Realme X2

According to TENAA, the RMX2142 is 8.9mm thick and sports activities a 6.57″ show. The decision of the display is not talked about, but it surely may very well be 1080p.

The itemizing additional reveals that RMX2142 packs a 4,100 mAh battery, which is able to doubtless draw energy through a USB-C port.

TENAA does not reveal every other particulars in regards to the smartphone, so we’ll have to attend until the itemizing is populated with full specs and pictures.

In addition to X3, Realme is getting ready to unveil the X3 SuperZoom as properly. It has already bagged certifications from NBTC, EEC and BIS. The smartphone sports activities mannequin quantity RMX2086 and was noticed on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 12GB RAM and Android 10, which is able to doubtless have Realme UI on high.

There’s no phrase from Realme about these smartphones but, however we count on to listen to extra about them within the coming weeks.

