Alleged Google Pixel 5 XL renders surface with a punch hole display and dual camera setup

A couple of days ago we saw renders of what’s allegedly the Google Pixel 5 and today it’s Pixel 5 XL that has popped up.

The CAD renders of the Pixel 5 XL come from Twitter user @xleaks7 in collaboration with Pigtou who also brought us the vanilla Pixel 5 renders. As you can see both phones look quite similar – a display with a punch hole in the top-left corner for your selfie camera and a fingerprint viewer on the back again keeping business to the dual camera setup placed within a square-shaped module within the upper remaining corner.

The resource doesn’t expose the features of the back cameras, nevertheless one of them generally seems to have an ultrawide angle zoom lens.









Alleged released renders regarding Pixel 5 (left) and Pixel 5 XL (right)

The Pixel 5, such as the Pixel 5 XL, gets the volume rocker and strength button put on the right aspect, with typically the USB-C interface located at the end and 3 of the.5mm head-phone jack at the very top.

The Pixel 5 XL steps 153.eight x 74 x eight.5mm and the density goes up to be able to 9.5mm if we are the camera bundle.









Alleged Google Pixel 5 XL renders

That mentioned, the Pixel 5 XL we are taking a look at right now offers a back design that is in abgefahren contrast with what we found back in February with multiple rear video cameras. But the origin of that drip had stated that there were a total regarding three representative models of the Pixel 5 XL with a couple of having a square-shaped camera module within the back.







Google Pixel 5 XL that released in February with a triple camera setup

The authenticity in the latest Pixel 5 XL renders is not easy to confirm given that they come from a relatively new resource. For exactly what it’s well worth, people with a verified track record declare that Google hasn’t decided anything about the Pixel 5 lineup yet and there’s little clarity about it. So don’t consider anything for several yet.

