Allan Rich, ‘Serpico,’ Quiz Show’ star who overcame Hollywood blacklist, dead at 94

Rich died Saturday after a bout with progressive dementia at the Lillian Booth actors Home in Englewood, N.J., the family said.

Born Benjamin Norman Schultz in New York on Feb. 8, 1926, Rich was raised in Queens and the Bronx.

In the late 1940s and into the 1950s, Rich expressed stout support for civil rights, and through the mid-’40s, the actor served as a member of the Theatrical Action Committee to free Willie McGee, a Black man from Mississippi who had been convicted of rape in 1945 and subsequently electrocuted in 1951. Rich’s devotion to civil rights landed his name in Red Channels, the Hollywood blacklist, an obituary provided to Fox News by his rep reads.

“My agent never sent me out [on another audition],” Rich recalled in a 2007 interview, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR). “I would walk into an office, making the rounds. And I’d walk out going ‘phhffffft.’ It took a year till an actor said to me, ‘Hey, we’re on Red Channels.’ If your name was on that list, goooooood-byyyyye! You never worked.”

Following his Hollywood exile, Rich turned to stockbroking and opened his own brokerage. He also started a…