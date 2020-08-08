Allan Lichtman, who has accurately predicted every election since 1984, says Trump will lose in 2020

He has properly predicted the winner of each governmental race since Ronald Reagan’s reelection success in 1984 utilizing his “13 keys” system. (It’s worth discussing that in 2000, Lichtman predicted that Al Gore would win theelection Although Gore won the popular vote, he eventually lost the presidency to George W. Bush after the Supreme Court ruled to stop the recount for Florida’s electoral votes. Lichtman waits credibility of his forecast.)

Now, Lichtman and his “13 keys” are all set to call 2020.

In an interview with CNN, Lichtman was conclusive in his response: “The keys predict that Donald Trump will lose the White House this year.”

Lichtman bases his forecast on a design of “13 keys” that can be addressed as either real or incorrect for any offeredelection The “13 keys” in his system consist of aspects such as the economy, incumbency, social discontent and scandals, in addition to the prospects’ individual charm.