All the essentials you need

As we’re in the middle of a heatwave, it’s no secret that as a nation we’re ill-equipped to cope with any temperature above something pretty mild.

But every year unfailingly, there comes a few weeks in the summer where the heat emulates that of a Mediterranean country.

This means sleepless, sticky nights, followed closely by commutes that leave you sweltering along with your clothes almost certainly a little damp.





However, because so many of the country continues to work at home, it means a few things.

Firstly, no train or bus journeys in eye-wateringly high temperatures (and dealing with the sweat) and secondly, that also means there isn’t any escape from the heat at home, unless anyone has air-con, that’s.

There are – thankfully – plenty of products and services to help keep your house and working life cooler, especially because they are so interwoven for the time being.

We’ve rounded up our favourite finds to make getting on along with your day far more manageable.

Cooling fans

A god-send of course, however when shopping for a fan, consider how much room you have and how it will try looking in your workspace.

Don’t just buy the first one you find out of desperation, however tempting it could be. Instead spend money on one that can not only keep your surrounding cool but will compliment it too.

In our guide to the best cooling fans, we found the Dyson pure + cool fan heater air purifer (Argos, £549.99) was unrivalled in its efficiency.

Not only is this a fabulous fan – very nearly silent that is great for working, noticeably smooth air flow, automatic operation with no dangerous blades – nonetheless it doubles up as an effective heater in winter, and in addition it purifies air, capturing allergens, bacteria, pollen and mould spores in the home.

It’s most useful used with the Dyson Link app (handy for pre-setting when you’re away from home), although the LCD screen has some onboard controls. It supplies a wealth of information, including room temperature, the quality of air both outside and inside your home, and which particles and gases it has detected.

If you’re limited on space, this Swan retro desk fan (Amazon, £44.31) is ideal and it has a fun retro feel to it and comes in a variety of funky colours including green, grey, red, blue, cream and black.

It’s element of a wider range that features a pedestal fan but it’s the 12in desk fan that won us over once we found it a good size, as well as being quieter than other desk fans. It’s instantly cooling, although the adjustability is welcome, so that it doesn’t blow those all-important documents quickly your desk.

Ice, ice baby

To survive a heatwave working at home, you’ll need ice by the bucket load, so ensure you have an ice cube tray (or three) ready to fill.

As holidays abroad are off the cards for the present time, this BarCraft tropical shapes green silicone ice cube tray (Harts of Stur, £3.95) provides the tropics to you with its pineapple, watermelon and cactus shapes.

It’s made from non-stick silicone so you won’t have any problems dispensing the cubes into your glass and it’s food-safe too, so you also use it to produce jelly or sweets.

An ice lolly mould is fun too and makes the perfect pick-me-up treat when that afternoon slump hits and you still have work to have through.

This fabulous ice lolly moulds and stand (Lakeland, £4.99) is straightforward to use and may be made as decadent or as healthier as you like.

All you need to complete is add your ingredients, whether you’re opting for good fresh fruit and ice, yoghurt, chocolate and sprinkles or even cider or prosecco, close the lids and put in the freezer until frozen enough to eat.

The moulds make six at a time and therefore are dishwasher safe too.

Face mists and beauty saviours

One of our ultimate hacks is to liberally spritz your favourite face mist on your skin (face and body) for an immediate boost of refreshment.

If you want something that has skincare benefits beyond just being cooling, try the La Roche-Posay toleriane ultra 8 face moisturiser mist (Boots, £19.50) that’s like a moisturiser in a spray bottle and suits sensitive skin crying out for a moisture boost.

It alleviates any disquiet from painful and sensitive skin and dryness and may be used in your skincare regimen through the duration of the day, over or under makeup. The formula is lightweight, fragrance-free and the droplets are fine so you won’t be left with giant droplets dripping down your face on your own next zoom call.

For a cheaper option, the Avène soothing thermal spring water spray (Boots, £4.80) is one we can’t do without.

It soothes hot skin if you’ve spent too much effort in the sun on your own lunch break, takes the sting out of patches of eczema, is anti-inflammatory for sensitive skin and most importantly, cools you down when it’s too hot.

Our top tip is always to spray it onto the face and body, then sit directly in front of a fan. The mist will go ice cold with the cool air and instantly make you feel much better.

You can also pop your face mists and other skincare products, such as for example sheet masks and under-eye masks, in the refrigerator for 10 minutes to cool down overheating skin.

Under-eye masks are brilliant to make you feel more awake and can be reproduced and worn while you get on with work or in-between zoom meetings along with your boss.

We loved the Milk Makeup cooling water under eye patches (Cult Beauty, £21 for a pack of six). As the name suggests, they’re deliciously cooling and therefore are the exact carbon copy of espresso for the under eyes.

The patches are supercharged with caffeine-supporting microcirculation along with seawater and aloe to sooth skin.

Or, treat you to ultimately a spot of pampering with your Skin Glow London hydrogel under eye treatment (Skin Glow London, £8).

Minimising dark circles and brightening the under-eye thanks to the turmeric and vitamin C formula once you’ve applied these, they’re so discreet you’d oftimes be able to break free with wearing them on your own next video call.

Sleep aids

The biggest downside to be uncomfortably hot is how difficult it’s to have a good night’s sleep, which often means being awake until the early hours until you’re forced to get up bleary-eyed and complete a full workday.

Aside from draining your time, a lack of sleep makes it impossible to concentrate or be as productive.

The easiest response to this is linen bedding and pyjamas. Linen is perfect for year-round style as it’s breathable, durable, lightweight and adjust to the seasons to keep you cool in summer and toasty in winter.

Linen also offers impressive eco-credentials: it’s produced from the long fibres of the flax plant – one of the oldest continuously cultivated plants in the world, and a renewable source that’s fully biodegradable – so you can sleep soundly, snuggled up in your environmentally friendly bedding.

In our guide to the most useful linen bedding, we well liked this Habitat charcoal grey linen duvet set (Habitat, £140), which has a double cover and two pillowcases.

The beauty of this linen bedding set is its simplicity. The fuss-free double duvet comes contend with two standard housewife pillowcases (these gave our pillows a snug and secure fit).

Our reviewer also found it also provides a pleasing texture that just gets better with wear. Lightweight and breathable, yet reliably durable, you can’t go wrong with this particular 100 % linen set. Team it with the matching sheet and square pillowcases for the full effect.

Don’t let your pyjamas get in the way of an excellent night’s sleep either. As an all-round multitasking material, linen is up to the job, because it dries quicker than cotton, so you won’t get up with a soggy top.

We love this pyjama shirt and shorts set (H&M, £34.99), produced in a linen and viscose blend.

The collar and button-down front provide a smart touch but the wide sleeves and relaxed feet allow it to be a comfortable two-piece that doubles up as loungewear too for when you’re working.

