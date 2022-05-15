During the rally in France Square, the leader of the NA “I have honor” faction, the leader of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan told the citizens who continue to fight in the rain an episode from the conversation with the father of one of the heroes killed in the 44-day war.

“We were talking, it was raining again”, I said, it is already the middle of May, there has never been so much rain in Armenia, why is it raining so much? He said, “Our boys are crying from above, they are their tears.” He said, “Do you know why they are crying?” “Because they gave the most to the most expensive, but we still can not get rid of the authorities who killed and killed them,” said Arthur Vanetsyan.

Arthur Vanetsyan assured the parents of all the killed heroes that all the guilty will be punished ․ They will be responsible for sacrificing thousands of Armenians and then for disproving their most precious sacrifice with their statements.

“I want to assure that all the guilty will be punished in a very short time.

“After a very short time, all the culprits who killed thousands of our boys and then said that they might not have been the victims will all be held accountable,” Arthur Vanetsyan stated.