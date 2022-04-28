The march that started from Sardarapat memorial demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation reached Armavir today. “Many compatriots greet and inspire us with car signals on the road. It was especially impressive that the students and teachers from the yard of Sardarapat school greeted us. People are aware of what we have to say, our protest actions. “Many say that on May 1 they will join the rally to be held in Freedom Square,” said Gegham Manukyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction, live on Facebook.

The participants of the march laid flowers at the memory of the victims of the Artsakh wars. “During this period, many people from Armavir have joined us, the presence of young people is especially welcome. Many people from Armavir were killed during the war and disappeared. 26 did not find their refuge in their homeland ․ They were the fighters of the “Arabo” detachment. We will go to Metsamor from here, “Gegham Manukyan added.

He also referred to the court decisions on the release of ARF members from arrest and detention. “I want to tell the arbitrary investigative bodies of this government, the police, especially the investigative committee. You called our party friend. He came voluntarily, then a decision was made to arrest him. The terrible thing is that they substantiate that he can avoid the preliminary investigation. There were about a dozen deputies in front of the Investigative Committee at night, and the committee did not open the door, violating the constitution. All those accomplices and policemen, to whom we explained that they were breaking the law, would answer one by one. Let everyone remember this and take into account the court decision. By serving Nicole so much, you will not get anywhere. They endanger the future of their families, us, all of us. ”

According to Gegham Manukyan, during this year and a half he had several contacts with the representatives of the investigative bodies, law enforcement, and when they speak without cameras, the latter agree with what has been said. “They call an investigator, you write two lines, on the third line they ask, when are you going to remove him, and when it’s time to serve, they make arrest decisions with a broken hand. The public should see all your faces. You all have to answer. Your relatives should also see how you change people’s destinies. “

