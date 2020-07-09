All Starbucks stores will require customers to wear face masks while inside

CORONAVIRUS, ‘NONCOMPLIANCE’ FORCE SOME FLORIDA BAR OWNERS TO CLOSE FOR SECOND TIME

The major coffee company said in a news release that if customers would not have a mask — for example, in areas where a county mandate isn’t in place — they will maybe not be allowed inside the facility but can order Starbucks via a drive-thru, for curbside pickup or place an order for delivery.

The mask rule is merely an added effort from the business, which has already increased its cleaning as well as other protocols in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Stores located in cities where there’s a government mandate to wear a mask while outside have already been requiring customers to wear one while inside placing or picking up an order.

Employees are already required to wear masks while at work.

Recently Starbucks’ policies have gotten some push back.

Early last month, Starbucks changed its policy on baristas wearing Black Lives Matter apparel after it received backlash for a business memo that reportedly barred team members from wearing clothing supporting the movement.

Roz Brewer, the COO of Starbucks, and Zing Shaw, Starbucks’ vice president for inclusion and diversity, stated in an open letter following controversy that the brand would be “designing new T-shirts with the graphic below to demonstrate our allyship and show we stand together in unity.”