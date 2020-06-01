All smiles, St. Charles man texts photo to mom minutes before plane crash | Law and order

Shedd labored for the Defense Contract Management Agency at Boeing, the place he was an engineer. All 4 of the boys have been engineering graduates from Kettering University in Flint, Michigan. They had all belonged to the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

Shedd’s father, Charles Shedd of Chesterfield, stated his son grew up in Chesterfield and graduated from Parkway Central High School.

“He was a great guy,” he stated Monday. “All four of them were great guys.”

Dan Shedd was an avid motorcyclist and had lent one in every of his BMW bikes to Sweers for a yr. Sweers, Schlosser and Camilleri flew down to see Dan Shedd on Friday and all of them spent the weekend at his residence in St. Charles before heading to the airport on Sunday. Charles Shedd stated his son deliberate to fly to Michigan, retrieve his motorbike from Sweers’ residence and experience it again residence to St. Charles on Monday, his mom’s birthday.

Charles Shedd stated he drove the 4 males to the airport Sunday. “They were in great spirits,” he stated. “They were happy. The weather was great.”

They have been on a “gorgeous, well-maintained 1964 plane that just passed annual inspection. Josh was proud of it,” Charles Shedd stated. Dan Shedd texted {a photograph} of the 4 mates, all smiles, moments before takeoff.