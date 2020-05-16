All-purpose buttery cookie dough recipe

Buttery, tender and endlessly adaptable, that is the final word primary cookie dough. Eat them plain or add your favorite flavours and components. I’ve urged some concepts beneath however take into account this recipe a clean canvas to your cookie experimentation.

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus 2 hours chilling time | Cooking time: 12-15 minutes

MAKES

24-36 cookies, relying on their measurement

INGREDIENTS

260g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

170g unsalted butter, softened

150g caster sugar

1 egg, flippantly overwhelmed

1 tsp vanilla extract

METHOD

Place the flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl and blend with a fork to mix. Beat the butter and sugar along with electrical beaters till pale and fluffy. Gradually beat within the egg and vanilla. Gradually stir the flour combination into the butter-sugar combination, being cautious to not overmix, till it comes collectively right into a dough. Transfer to a flippantly floured worktop. Halve the dough. If you wish to roll out the dough and stamp out shapes with a cookie cutter, form into two discs. Alternatively, if you wish to make sliced cookies, roll the dough into two logs. Either means, wrap in cling movie and chill for a minimum of two hours and as much as two weeks (or preserve the logs within the freezer for as much as two months and slice and bake from frozen). To bake, preheat the oven to 160C/140C fan/Gas three and line a baking sheet with baking paper – you’ll need to cook dinner these in batches. Keep the unused dough within the fridge between batches. If rolling out the dough, place one disc between two sheets of baking paper. Roll out to 5mm thick and stamp out shapes with cookie cutters or a glass dipped in flour. Bring collectively the surplus dough, roll out and stamp out extra shapes. Repeat till the dough is used up. Or, minimize the chilled logs into 5mm slices with a pointy knife. Transfer the stamped shapes or slices to the ready baking sheet, spacing them 3cm aside. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes till golden on the edges. Longer baking will yield a crisper cookie. Allow to chill on a wire rack. These will preserve for as much as 5 days in a sealed container.

