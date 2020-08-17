‘All players are human’ – Maritzburg United’s Tinkler defends grieving Ofori’s mistake

The Ghana top demanded playing in spite of suffering a household bereavement back house

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler states his goalkeeper Richard Ofori takes pride in undeniable qualities and can not be held liable for Sunday’s 3- 2 defeat by Black Leopards, a match he played in sorrow following the death of his late mom 2 days previously.

A mistake by Ofori caused Leopards’ very first objective scored by Mwape Musonda in the 20th minute, prior to likewise yielding objectives from Lifa Hlongwane and Tiklas Thutlwa, who netted on his launching.

Before the video game, Tinkler planned to drop the Ofori on thoughtful premises, however the Ghanian demanded playing in honour of his mom.

“It was always going to be difficult [to play] obviously we are all aware that he lost his mother,” stated Tinkler based on Far Post.

“We undoubtedly sat him down and we asked him how he felt, he felt great, he wished to play. He felt that it was necessary to play to honour the memory of his mom which held true.

“All players are human, he made a mistake, whether that has anything to do with the reality that his mother passed away, I do not believe so. I believe he is human, he is bound to make errors and it occurs.

“You understand the qualities that he has and the quality that he provides.”

The match was Maritzburg’s very first given that …