All of Andrew Cuomo's problems, explained
Following positive press for his handling of covid-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is now facing an onslaught of criticism for misleading information about nursing home deaths, alleged bullying, and alleged sexual harassment. In this latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains what this means for Cuomo’s political future.

