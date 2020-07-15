All-new Ring Chime Pro



Price: $49.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 18:25:33 UTC – Details)





Hear real-time notifications when motion is triggered or when someone presses the doorbell when connected to your Ring doorbells and cameras.

Extend your wifi signal up to 2000 sq. ft to boost the network for all your Ring doorbells and cameras.

Includes a built-in nightlight that automatically turns on for added peace of mind.

Easily setup by pluging into a standard outlet and connecting via wifi.

Choose from a variety of chime tones, adjust the volume to your ideal setting, and temporarily snooze alerts all from the Ring app.

Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n wifi connection 2.4 or 5.0 GHz.