All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV – Fire TV Edition

Insignia full HD Smart TV is a new generation of television featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Insignia delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter everyday. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you’d expect from a remote—plus, easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.

Smart but simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and enjoy.

Great Picture. Incredible value.



Enjoy full HD picture quality for lifelike detail, rich contrast, and brilliant colors. Insignia is built for speed and performance. It’s powered by a-quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU for instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness. Connect easily with dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI inputs, and multiple input/output options. You can even customize the name of each input and adjust picture settings for each connected device. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and automatic over-the-air software updates, so you always have the latest.

Live TV + over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes



Fire TV Edition brings together live over-the-air TV and all your streaming channels on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna and use Alexa to instantly search for and watch live over-the-air TV, or choose from a vast catalog of streaming movies and TV shows from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, and more. Plus, you can subscribe to Sling TV, DIRECTV NOW, and others to stream even more of your favorite live TV shows. You can also connect your cable/satellite box or gaming console through one of the TV’s three HDMI ports.

Control your TV

Use the included Voice Remote with Alexa to easily control TV functions like power, volume, navigation, playback, and input switching—plus, easily launch into Prime Video, Netflix, and HBO with quick access buttons.

Find new favorites

Want to watch something new? Press the microphone button and say, “Find dramas,” and Alexa will show you search results from a universal catalog of hundreds of integrated apps and channels.

Control your smart home

Enhance your entertainment experience by easily controlling your smart home devices with Alexa. Simply use your voice to do things like adjust the lights, set the temperature, and lock the door, and ease right into movie night.

Get more out of Alexa

Go beyond streaming with access to tens of thousands of Alexa skills. Want to order pizza? Check the score? Play a game? Alexa can do that too!

Endless Entertainment: Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

Access your favorite content: Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen.

HD (720p resolution): Watch broadcast TV or your favorite content in high definition.

Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options: Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s integrated apps.