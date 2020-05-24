All in the Trump family: meet the president’s surrogates and strategists | Donald Trump

) Photograph:RickScuteri/ AP

DonaldTrumpJr

Age:42

Twitter biography: EVP ofDevelopment &AcquisitionsThe @TrumpOrganization,Father,Outdoorsman,In a previous lifeBoardroomAdvisor onTheApprentice

Twitter fans: 5m

Role:(********************************* )Lead guard dog for his dad, shooting up groups, proding liberalsand savagingthe media. A grad of his dad’s university,theWhartonSchool oftheUniversity ofPennsylvania, he entered intothe family members company.ChrisCillizza, CNN editor-at-large, composed:“The easiest way to understand Donald Trump Jr is this: he is his father on steroids. With a lot more internet savvy.”