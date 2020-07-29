All eyes on coronavirus, economy as Detroit automakers post results – Armenian News

Detroit’s automakers will report results today, highlighting the damage the coronavirus pandemic wrought on the 2nd quarter, however financiers will be focused on what they state about present need as infection rates surge in essential truck markets like Texas and COVID-19’s continuous effect on the United States economy.

To slow the break out’s spread, North American production was closed down for much of the 2nd quarter at General MotorsCo Ford Motor Co and Fiat ChryslerAutomobiles It just rebooted in mid-May, according to Reuters.

Although sales fell 34% at GM, which reports profits on Wednesday, 33% at Ford and 39% at FCA, the automakers stated need was enhancing towards completion of the 2nd quarter and promoted the durability of the United States customer.

High- margin pickup stayed an intense area for Detroit’s automakers throughout the quarter, putting pressure on them to renew products quick.