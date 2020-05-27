All eight Harry Potter movies are streaming on HBO Max much earlier than expected

All eight Harry Potter movies are streaming on HBO Max, which is stunning contemplating executives had been clamoring to carry the Boy Who Lived dwelling to the newly launched streaming service however weren’t clear as just lately as earlier this week when that may occur.

The Harry Potter movies had been initially tied up in a take care of NBCUniversal — which has quite a lot of TV networks alongside its personal Peacock streaming service, and nonetheless maintains a sturdy library on Hulu — till 2025. Kevin Reilly, HBO Max’s chief content material officer, informed Business Insider this week that the corporate didn’t have a “timetable” for getting Harry Potter rights again, however he added that “it is high on our priority list.”

Clearly. NBCUniversal paid a hefty quantity to safe the TV rights to the Harry Potter movies again in 2016: the deal was reportedly within the $250 million vary, according to The Wall Street Journal on the time. Although the settlement between WarnerMedia and Universal additionally gave Universal’s theme park rights to “exclusive content and events,” NBCUniversal informed the Journal on the time that it was the biggest film acquisition within the firm’s historical past.

The deal solely went into impact two years in the past and isn’t even midway by way of its run. It’s unclear how much WarnerMedia paid to carry these movies over to HBO Max for its launch, however the streaming rights seemingly value a fairly penny. NBCUniversal will proceed to play the movies on its conventional linear tv networks.

This type of last-minute rights wrangling isn’t new within the streaming area. Disney introduced that Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 would stream on Disney Plus the day earlier than the streaming service launched. Prior to that announcement, a number of of these movies had been locked in sophisticated rights offers with different firms.

A Disney govt on the time informed The Verge at a Disney Plus occasion that offers had been being made proper up till the platform’s launch. Disney additionally labored out a take care of Starz, which held the rights to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, to make sure the movie was out there to stream on launch day. Clearly, WarnerMedia is making related strikes right here.

Regardless of the way it got here to be, all eight important Harry Potter movies are streaming on HBO Max when you’re on the lookout for one thing new to marathon whereas caught at dwelling.