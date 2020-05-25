ALL Coles product restrictions sparked by coronavirus panic-buying will be scrapped TOMORROW 

BREAKING NEWS: Coles declares ALL product restrictions sparked by coronavirus panic-buying will be scrapped TOMORROW
Coles has lastly introduced it will be lifting all product restrictions that have been in place due to panic-buying as a result of coronavirus pandemic.
The Australian grocery store big introduced that clients will be free to buy as many merchandise as they please from Tuesday.
The announcement comes after the coronavirus pandemic led clients to panic purchase important gadgets and left the cabinets of many shops empty.
More to come back
