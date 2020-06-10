All Blacks prop Atu Moli ruled out for season with hip injury | Rugby Union News





Prop Atu Moli has been ruled out for the season with a hip injury

New Zealand prop Atu Moli has been ruled out of the 2020 season with a hip injury that requires surgical procedure.

Waikato Chiefs introduced the information on Wednesday saying the 24-year-old can have surgical procedure on each his left and proper hips to deal with “chronic hip dysfunction”.

1:00 Chiefs Head Coach Warren Gatland spoke with James Gemmell & Miles Harrison in regards to the resumption of Super Rugby Chiefs Head Coach Warren Gatland spoke with James Gemmell & Miles Harrison in regards to the resumption of Super Rugby

The Chiefs have been badly hit by accidents with winger Sam McNicol additionally ruled out of New Zealand’s total home Super Rugby Aotearoa season, which begins on Saturday, stay on Sky.

Warren Gatland’s aspect, who’re enjoying the Otago Highlanders within the season opener in Dunedin, are already with out New Zealand captain Sam Cane who has suffered a again injury.

Chiefs prop Angus Ta’avao can also be sidelined till mid-July as he recovers from surgical procedure on a quadriceps injury.

The Highlanders are hoping 20,000 followers will attend Saturday’s match towards the Chiefs within the first main rugby match to be performed in entrance of followers for the reason that starting of the coronavirus pandemic.