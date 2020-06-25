All Blacks in talks with Kangaroos for ‘union vs league’ code clash | Rugby Union News







New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Thursday it really is interested in a proposal that would start to see the All Blacks take on Australia’s Kangaroos in a ‘union vs league’ clash.

The match has been mooted for December 5 as both codes check out generate much-needed revenue in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown.

“We have had an approach,” NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson told reporters on a conference call on Thursday.

“We’re interested in learning more and… we will work that through and go through the proper process of making a decision if it has got merit to go further.”

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga said ‘serious negotiations’ are underway

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga told Australian media earlier on Thursday he was keen on the concept for the overall game, which would involve 14 players on each team.

No other details on what rules the overall game might be played under have already been released.

“We are in serious negotiations,” Meninga told the Courier Mail newspaper.

“This would take the Kangaroos to the world. There will be worldwide recognition.

The Kangaroos would be the reigning world champions of rugby league

“The best from our game versus the best from the New Zealand game… let’s do it.”

While NZR was interested in the concept, Robinson said it was one of several opportunities presented to his organisation while they seek to recoup lost revenue following a COVID-19 shutdown and with international rugby in doubt for other year.

Robinson added that the priority was to get the All Blacks playing rugby union Tests but it was too early to find out how the Bledisloe Cup Tests against the Wallabies or the southern hemisphere’s Rugby Championship would be played out.

“We’re not still not able to finalise anything yet,” that he said. “There are still a lot of issues around a trans-Tasman bubble, the border and quarantine.”