All Blacks captain Sam Cane returns for Chiefs’ game with Crusaders | Rugby Union News





Sam Cane plays his first match since being appointed All Blacks captain

All Blacks captain Sam Cane is likely to make his reunite from injury when the Chiefs take on the Crusaders on Sunday.

A straight back injury kept Cane from the Chiefs’ first two matches of Super Rugby Aotearoa and coach Warren Gatland said his experience would have been a welcome boost.

“It’s massive for us,” said Gatland. “We don’t have a lot of talkers in the team, we have do-ers, but Sam coming in and bringing that leadership voice is huge for us.”

The Chiefs lost their first two games and face a daunting visit to Christchurch, where the Crusaders are unbeaten against Super Rugby opposition since 2016.

They have also won 17 of these last 19 games against New Zealand sides, even though those two losses have now been to the Chiefs.

“We’re probably the one team that can stress and put them under pressure,” said Gatland.

“The players have a lot of belief that if they do things right they can get it done.”

Gatland added that comments from Crusaders and All Blacks prop Joe Moody earlier this week he felt there clearly was a “deep-seated hatred” between the two sides meant his team needed no additional motivation.

“I see it as a sign of respect,” he said.

“The Chiefs have been able to get under their skin and had some victories in the past and they don’t like it. I think that’s a positive.”