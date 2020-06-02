All Armenian airlines banned from flying to the EU – Panorama

All Armenian air carriers might be banned from flying to the EU as they don’t meet worldwide security requirements, the European Commission stated. The choice was made following the newest replace of the EU Air Safety List which comprises the carriers topic to an working ban or operational restrictions throughout the European Union due to security considerations.

As the European Commission reported in a press assertion, all airlines licensed in Armenia have been added to the checklist, after additional evaluation of the nation’s security oversight capabilities. This choice follows the hearings of the Armenian Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) and 6 Armenian air carriers.

“The EU Air Safety List needs to be used as an instrument that helps airlines and international locations listed reassess and enhance their flying requirements. The choice to incorporate the Armenian carriers on the EU Air Safety List has been made primarily based on the unanimous opinion delivered by the Air Safety Committee. The Commission, with the help of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, stands able to cooperate and put money into Armenia to enhance its aviation security,” Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean has famous.

To observe the airlines in query are Aircompany Armenia, Armenia Airways, Armenian helicopters, Atlantis Armenian Airlines, Atlantis European Airways, Mars Asia and Skyball.