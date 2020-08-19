All 10 F1 teams sign new Concorde agreement

F1 has actually been participated in long-running talks with teams in a quote to settle the new business terms that will change the existing Concorde Agreement at the start of next year.

An early-sign due date was set of August 18 for teams to put pen to paper on the new terms, which concentrated on a more fair circulation of cash prize and a modified governance structure.

Despite some issues being aired by the similarity Mercedes in current weeks over where settlements stood, many teams validated over the Spanish Grand Prix weekend they were close to remaining in a position to sign the new agreement.

This was followed by official verification from Ferrari, McLaren and Williams on Tuesday they had actually registered to the new Concorde Agreement, validating their put on the grid for next year.

The FIA and F1 revealed on early morning that all 10 teams have actually fulfilled the early-sign due date, finishing the Concorde Agreement plans for the 2021-25 duration.

“The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that all ten teams have agreed to the new Concorde Agreement,” a joint declaration checks out.

“This follows comprehensive conversations over the previous twelve months with all teams, Formula 1, and the FIA.

“The agreement will protect the long-lasting sustainable future for Formula 1 and integrated with the new policies, revealed in …