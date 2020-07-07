Aliyev blasts OSCE Minsk Group for ‘passive stance’ on Karabakh – Armenian News

Azerbaijan’s president has voiced his criticism of the OSCE Minsk Group, complaining about the mission’s “passive stance” on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace process.

In a televised interview, Ilham Aliyev expressed his concern over a failure to react to the Armenian prime minister’s statement saying “Karabakh is Armenia”. “That statement derails the negotiations, making them pointless. No settlement talks are actually in progress at the moment. Neither is there any use of the video conference held between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia. That’s just an imitation of the OSCE Minsk Group’s activity. Unless the negotiations are substantial, we will not have our part in them,” Turan.az quoted him as saying.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in 1988 when the Armenian majority of the then autonomous region declared its intention to break away from Azerbaijan. In a referendum held on December 10, 1991 (days prior to the collapse of the USSR), the population voted overwhelmingly and only independence (99.89%). The move was followed by Azerbaijan’s large-scale military operations against Nagorno-Karabakh and seven neighboring regions. The armed violence left around 25,000-30,000 people dead; thousands were internally displaced. The Ceasefire Accord, which went into effect in May 1994, formally put an end to the armed attacks in the conflict zone, but there’s still periodic fighting in your community. Since 1994, the OSCE Minsk Group, a mission co-chaired by France, the United States and Russia, has been spearheading the efforts towards a peaceful solution to the conflict. .

The hostilities escalated to an unprecedented degree in April 2016 in what was later dubbed a Four-Day War. In the first hours of April 1, 2016, Azerbaijan’s armed forces launched heavy offensives along the Line of Contact, provoking large-scale confrontations with the Defense Army of Nagorno-Kkarabakh. The adversary also shelled civilian settlements, specially the southern and north-eastern parts of Hadrut and Marakert.

A ceasefire was reached on 5 April involving the chiefs of the military of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow. The Nagorno-Karabakh authorities also welcomed the verbal agreement.